Jennifer Aniston's secrets to staying fit at 55 include strength training, burgers and martinis

Jennifer Aniston has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to maintaining her looks while balancing an "80/20" lifestyle.

During an interview with Allure, Aniston, 55, explained that she knows how to enjoy herself while prioritizing a healthy life.

"That's a beautiful way. A beautiful martini is always a lovely way to relax. You’ve got to live your life. No restrictions — except hard drugs. It’s the 80/20 approach," she said.

"Eighty percent healthy living and then 20% is go have a martini, go have your pizza and burgers and stay up late with your friends. There's a balance."

Aniston was asked if her "20" looks like that – pizza, burgers and martinis.

"Yeah, pretty much," the actress replied. "We’re good at enjoying ourselves — me and my friends. We've done it for 30, 35 years."

As the "Friends" icon gets older, she practices "positivity and gratitude" without looking at aging in a negative light.

"I mean, we are still here. What's the alternative? I'm trying not to think about growing older. I try not to think about age. The world will always be there telling us what your age is and what women should do in society when you're this or that," she told the outlet.

"I think we're realizing how people are so impressionable. It's like, ‘OK, well if they say this happens at this age, that’s what happens at this age.’ But then you go, ‘No! Who’s making these rules?!’ Our muscles are going to go limp as we get older? No, let's keep them strong. We can make our own rules. It’s all bulls---."

During an interview with People, Aniston explained that before any morning workout, she starts her morning with a specific drink.

"I drink ARMRA Colostrum first thing in the morning, with room temperature water and a whole lemon squeezed into it," she said.

Aniston also admitted that when it comes to working out, she doesn't believe in "no pain, no gain."

"That's not true at all. You can actually have gain with no pain," she said.

Aniston's biggest piece of advice when it comes to exercise is finding a workout you actually enjoy.

"You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body and have an incredible transformation," she said.

Along with keeping her body strong, Aniston practices keeping her mental health intact.

"All you can do is the best you can. I meditate in the morning. I stretch before bed. I've been really trying to work on my sleep hygiene, and I hate those words," Aniston told Allure.

"I can't stand ‘sleep hygiene.’ I've been trying hard to put myself in bed during the week at 10 p.m., turn everything off and then just sit there and let the world come crashing in.

"I've been trying to meet that challenge for myself. Some days you're great and on point, and some days you're just not. I’m a big believer in trying not to be hard on yourself because the world is so mean right now and so aggressive and negative. So why would we do it to ourselves?"

Aniston explained she has a "real hard relationship" when it comes to sleep.

"I really want to love it, and I am sure it wants to love me, but we have had a hard time, especially the last 10, 15 years," Aniston explained. "It’s just hard to shut the brain down, hard to tell the committee to stop talking. I've had to shut the news off. I’ve had to give myself boundaries with information. You know what I mean?"