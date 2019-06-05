Jennifer Aniston reveals who first contacted her during emergency plane landing

Jennifer Aniston has a friend in Ellen DeGeneres.

Just days after Aniston shared additional details from her emergency plane landing in February, the former “Friends” star revealed it was DeGeneres who was the first to make sure she was OK during the terrifying ordeal.

Aniston on Wednesday joined DeGeneres on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she spoke about her 50th birthday, which included a flight to Mexico on a private jet that later had to make an emergency landing in Ontario, Calif. after it had issues with its landing gear. Reports at the time said the plane lost one of its wheels or tires.

“Everybody on the plane started panicking,” Aniston said on the show. “Everyone who I look to for comfort has got tears streaming down their faces. They’re texting their children, their partners, their loved ones. And I was like, ‘Who do I text? And then ‘Bing!’ You were the first person that was like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I was like, ‘Ellen! I do have someone who loves me!’”

“I heard from someone Jen’s plan is in trouble, they had an emergency landing. So I texted you right away,” DeGeneres said in response.

Aniston continued to say she was shocked by how calm she was during the incident, despite the fact others around her were panicking.

“But I couldn’t believe how calm I became and everyone else wasn’t. We had to fly around for like 6 hours to dump the fuel, which still wasn’t occurring to me this might be because if we land badly, it will explode,” she said.

It was during those 6 hours that Aniston and her friends on the plane ordered drinks.

“We all got pretty hammered [because] who knew what the end of this was gonna be. Let’s go out with some tequila,” she joked.

But the ordeal didn’t stop the group from going on vacation, as they took another flight to Mexico the following day, per People.

