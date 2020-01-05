Brad Pitt calls Jennifer Aniston 'a good friend' at Golden Globe Awards

It's safe to say Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are friendly exes.

While attending the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday evening, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star spoke to Entertainment Tonight about seeing Aniston, 50, whom he was married to for nearly five years, from 2000 to 2005.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt, 55, told the outlet after host Kevin Frazier explained that many fans are hoping to see a photo of the former couple together at the show.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," the actor teased before adding: "That was a play on 'Friends.' They were saying that."

Pitt -- who is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture-- sported a classic black tux to the event, while Aniston -- who is nominated for best performance by an actress in a drama television series -- wore a gorgeous black strapless gown.

Last month, the "Ad Astra" star attended the "Friends" alum's star-studded holiday party, along with about 50 of Aniston's friends, according to multiple reports at the time.

Following their divorce, Aniston went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015. The couple, who started dating in 2011, ultimately split in 2018. Meanwhile, Pitt was with Angelina Jolie for nearly 12 years -- married for two -- before they called it quits in 2016.