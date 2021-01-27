Jennifer Aniston shows off much blonder hair as she returns to 'The Morning Show' set

Jennifer Aniston is back -- in more ways than one.

The actress marked her return to the set of "The Morning Show" on Monday with a snap showing off a fresh new look.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner posted two selfies to her Instagram from behind the scenes with none other than her famed hair stylist, Chris McMillian.

In the silly snaps, Aniston and McMillian pucker up for the camera, and the star's evidently brighter locks can be seen as her tousled waves fall past her shoulders.

"Aaand we're back...," Aniston captioned the set of pics.

The actress was celebrated for her return in her comments section, with her "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon excitedly reacting, "YES WE ARE!!" in the comments section.

Her former "Friends" alum and best friend in real life, Courteney Cox, called her a "Gorgeous girl."

"Cuties!" said Kate Hudson, while Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson said, "Welcome back !!! Miss you!"

Of course, fans also let Aniston know they were digging her fresh set of highlights.

"HAIR HAIR HAIR HAIR IM OBSESSED," one of her followers wrote.

"your hair HELLO," another commented.

Aniston stars as Alex Levy in the AppleTV series. Her character is a female anchor of a morning talk show that has to fight to keep her position after her partner of several years is removed due to a sexual misconduct scandal.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times last August, Aniston called the role "cathartic" and discussed the positives of today's generation in speaking up about things like gender discrimination and sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.

The role earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2020.