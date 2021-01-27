Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Aniston
Published

Jennifer Aniston shows off much blonder hair as she returns to 'The Morning Show' set

The 'Friends' alum stars in the AppleTV series alongside Reese Witherspoon

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 26Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jennifer Aniston is back -- in more ways than one.

The actress marked her return to the set of "The Morning Show" on Monday with a snap showing off a fresh new look.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner posted two selfies to her Instagram from behind the scenes with none other than her famed hair stylist, Chris McMillian.

In the silly snaps, Aniston and McMillian pucker up for the camera, and the star's evidently brighter locks can be seen as her tousled waves fall past her shoulders.

FANS DEFEND JENNIFER ANISTON FROM BACKLASH TO CORONAVIRUS-THEMED CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT

"Aaand we're back...," Aniston captioned the set of pics.

Jennifer Aniston debuted a fresh set of highlights on Instagarm on Monday to mark her return to the set of AppleTV's 'The Morning Show.'

Jennifer Aniston debuted a fresh set of highlights on Instagarm on Monday to mark her return to the set of AppleTV's 'The Morning Show.' (Getty Images)

The actress was celebrated for her return in her comments section, with her "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon excitedly reacting, "YES WE ARE!!" in the comments section.

Her former "Friends" alum and best friend in real life, Courteney Cox, called her a "Gorgeous girl."

"Cuties!" said Kate Hudson, while Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson said, "Welcome back !!! Miss you!"

JENNIFER ANISTON REMINDS FANS 'TO GIVE YOURSELF A LITTLE LOVE' IN THROWBACK PIC: 'WHAT A YEAR'

Of course, fans also let Aniston know they were digging her fresh set of highlights.

"HAIR HAIR HAIR HAIR IM OBSESSED," one of her followers wrote.

Actresses Reese Witherspoon (left) and Jennifer Aniston (right) both star in 'The Morning Show' on AppleTV. 

Actresses Reese Witherspoon (left) and Jennifer Aniston (right) both star in 'The Morning Show' on AppleTV.  (AP)

"your hair HELLO," another commented.

Aniston stars as Alex Levy in the AppleTV series. Her character is a female anchor of a morning talk show that has to fight to keep her position after her partner of several years is removed due to a sexual misconduct scandal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times last August, Aniston called the role "cathartic" and discussed the positives of today's generation in speaking up about things like gender discrimination and sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The role earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2020.

On Our Radar