Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Aniston
Published

Jennifer Aniston applauds Ukrainian women defending their country: 'You're incredible'

'Morning Show' actress commended soldiers, mothers, caretakers and protesters on Instagram in honor of International Women's Day

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston celebrated the brave women of Ukraine in a post on International Women's Day, commending them sacrifices their making for their country and their families.

The "Morning Show" actress shared the powerful message on her Instagram account, which has amassed nearly 40 million followers.

She said on Tuesday the women and girls of Ukraine were at the forefront of her mind on a special day for women everywhere, and of course, as the Ukraine-Russia war escalates.

HEAD OF MISS UKRAINE NATIONAL COMMITTEE SPEAKS OUT AGAINST RUSSIA'S 'SHAMEFUL WAR,' CONDEMNS 'GENOCIDE'

A soldier holds a helmet as a wedding crown during the wedding ceremony for members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6.

A soldier holds a helmet as a wedding crown during the wedding ceremony for members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

"Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists... To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you," Aniston's post begins.

She also discussed the difficulty some may be facing who want to donate to Ukrainians but don't know where to look. She shared a number of organizations providing direct aid to Ukrainian soldiers, such as the Come Back Alive organization based in Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jennifer Aniston applauded the brave girls and women of Ukraine on International Women's Day.

Jennifer Aniston applauded the brave girls and women of Ukraine on International Women's Day. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

She also highlighted World Central Kitchen, CARE, Red Cross Ukraine, and Americares.

I know it’s difficult to figure out what the best ways to support are, so I’m linking some resources and ways to join in supporting these women through donations here (and in my stories!!)," Aniston wrote.

Her post included photos of girls and women of all ages on the frontlines and others who have protested against Russia's invasion.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an Instagram post Wednesday, is urging the U.S. and Poland to work out a deal and "send us planes" to defend his country's airspace from Russia's military.

Stanislav, 40, kisses his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv as they say goodbye at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country.

Stanislav, 40, kisses his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv as they say goodbye at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatt)

Two million Ukrainians have fled the country as the Russian military invades, often targeting civilians, and one million of them are children.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

Trending