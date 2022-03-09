Jennifer Aniston applauds Ukrainian women defending their country: 'You're incredible'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston celebrated the brave women of Ukraine in a post on International Women's Day, commending them sacrifices their making for their country and their families.

The "Morning Show" actress shared the powerful message on her Instagram account, which has amassed nearly 40 million followers.

She said on Tuesday the women and girls of Ukraine were at the forefront of her mind on a special day for women everywhere, and of course, as the Ukraine-Russia war escalates.

"Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists... To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you," Aniston's post begins.

She also discussed the difficulty some may be facing who want to donate to Ukrainians but don't know where to look. She shared a number of organizations providing direct aid to Ukrainian soldiers, such as the Come Back Alive organization based in Ukraine.

She also highlighted World Central Kitchen, CARE, Red Cross Ukraine, and Americares.

I know it’s difficult to figure out what the best ways to support are, so I’m linking some resources and ways to join in supporting these women through donations here (and in my stories!!)," Aniston wrote.

Her post included photos of girls and women of all ages on the frontlines and others who have protested against Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an Instagram post Wednesday, is urging the U.S. and Poland to work out a deal and "send us planes" to defend his country's airspace from Russia's military.

Two million Ukrainians have fled the country as the Russian military invades, often targeting civilians, and one million of them are children.