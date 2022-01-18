Jenna Jameson doesn’t have Guillain-Barré syndrome, remains hospitalized

Jenna Jameson's partner is sharing a health update with her fans.

The model and former porn star, 47, revealed last week that she'd been hospitalized and diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

However, her partner, Lior Bitton, posted an update on the star's Instagram page on Monday, revealing that she does not have the autoimmune condition after additional tests were run.

"Just a little update, Jenna is still in the hospital," he shared. "She doesn't have Guillain-Barré syndrome. It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVig, so she does not have Guillain-Barré."

JENNA JAMESON REVEALS GUILLAIN-BARRÉ SYNDROME DIAGNOSIS AFTER LOSING ABILITY TO WALK

IVig — short for intravenous immune globulin — is a treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies.

Bitton promised that he'd keep fans posted on Jameson's health.

JENNA JAMESON CLAIMS MARILYN MANSON 'FANTASIZED ABOUT BURNING ME ALIVE' AMID HIS ABUSE SCANDAL

In the caption of the post, Jenna's changed diagnosis was elaborated on more.

"Update. Jenna doesn’t have the Guillain-Barré syndrome after five rounds of IVIG dr ruled it out, She still in the hospital with on going neurological tests," the post read. "Thanks for all the prayers please keep on praying thank you so much. God bless!"

According to the CDC , Guillain-Barré syndrome is a "rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis."

Symptoms can last for several weeks or years. While most people can recover, some have permanent nerve damage.

JENNA JAMESON SAYS CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN 'HAS BEEN DISASTROUS' TO HER 'KETO LIFESTYLE'

Earlier in Jameson's hospitalization, Bitton shared an update on her condition, revealing that she'd undergone CT and MRI scans as well as a spinal tap test.

"She's not feeling so good. She was actually throwing up for a couple weeks, and we had to take her to the hospital," he recalled at the time, adding that she was released after a CT scan came back with "so-so" results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She came back home, and she couldn't carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak," Bitton continued. "She wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom and I would have to pick her up and put her in bed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER