Jenna Dewan clarifies comments on Channing Tatum's parenting, says she 'would never' slam him

Jenna Dewan clarified comments she made about her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The 40-year-old actress claimed she "would never" criticize her daughter's father after accusing media outlets of sharing a "distorted" version of an interview she participated in for the podcast "Dear Gabby."

"It’s unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman’s experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughters’s [sic] father, something I would never do," Dewan wrote in a statement shared Tuesday to Twitter.

"Anyone who actually listens to the interview, something I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for the actual people involved, or the message intended," she added.

Dewan originally had said that Tatum "wasn't available" to be with her and the new baby after she was born.

"I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part," Dewan said about parenting during the podcast. "So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at 6 weeks."

She continued, "I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult. … It was like, I just never stopped … I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

Dewan and Tatum divorced in 2019 after roughly nine years of marriage. The two share a daughter, Everly.

The mother of two revealed why she and the "Magic Mike" actor called off their marriage in her memoir.

"I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter," the actor-dancer wrote, according to People . "First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting."

Dewan is now engaged to Steve Kazee. The two share a 1-year-old-son together.