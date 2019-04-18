Jenna Bush Hager honors grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush: 'One year without our enforcer'

Jenna Bush Hager marked the one year anniversary of the death of her grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, with a sweet tribute on social media.

Barbara died at age 92 in April 2018 shortly after her family announced that she was in failing health and decided to decline further medical treatment in favor of “comfort care.” Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush died about eight months later.

On Wednesday, the “Today” host took to Instagram to share a photo of her late grandmother along with a touching message reflecting on the year that’s passed without her.

“Missing you Ganny today and everyday,” the 36-year-old wrote. “One year without our enforcer—hard believe. You made us better and we love you more than tongue can tell.”

Bush Hager previously explained the unique Bush-family phrase shortly after her grandfather died. On Instagram, she shared a touching cartoon from artist Marshall Ramsey and explained that she asked her grandfather about the afterlife shortly before he died. He said he was excited to be reunited with his wife and their daughter, Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush, who died of leukemia at age three.

Bush Hager explained that her grandfather would repeat a phrase that Robin said before her death, “Love you more than tongue can tell.”

The past year has been more than eventful for Bush Hager, who was recently named the permanent replacement for Kathie Lee Gifford on “Today.” She previously eulogized her grandmother in December with an essay written for Southern Living magazine where she reflected on the first holiday without her grandmother.

“This Christmas, our first without Ganny, I’m nostalgic for the days when we were together,” Jenna wrote (via People). “This time of year is full of love but for those who have recently lost someone, that loss is illuminated.”