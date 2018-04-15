Expand / Collapse search
Former first lady Barbara Bush, 1925-2018

    Former first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, George W. Bush, as he speaks at an event in Orlando, Florida

    REUTERS/Jason Reed
    Barbara Bush holds son George W. Bush as the future President George Bush looks on in New Haven, Connecticut

    REUTERS
    George W. Bush is shown with his father, future President George Bush and mother, future first lady Barbara Bush

    REUTERS
    Bush family portrait in Houston, Texas

    REUTERS
    Mrs Bush with some of their grandchildren at Camp David

    David Valdez
    Barbara Bush upstairs in the residence of the White House with First Dog Millie preparing to attend the inagural ball

    David Valdez
    Barbara Bush speaks at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York

    REUTERS/Chip East
    Mrs. Barbara Bush poses for a portrait on the balcony of the Vice President's residence at the US Naval Observatory

    David Valdez
    Prince Charles, Princess Diana greet George Bush and Barbra Bush during dinner at reception at the British Embassy

    David Valdez, The White House
    Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara watch the the AT&T National PGA golf tournament

    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
    Former President George Bush gives a thumbs up with his wife Barbara at his side, after a successful parachute jump

    REUTERS
    George W. Bush waves alongside his parents, former President George Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush

    REUTERS/Jason Reed
    Former U.S. president George Bush and his wife Barbara Bush are seen kissing on a giant electronic screen

    REUTERS/Mike Segar
    Barbara Bush with George Bush at Walkers Point in Kennebunkport, Maine

    David Valdez
