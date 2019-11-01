Jenelle Evans files for divorce from David Eason: 'I need to make changes'

Jenelle Evans is filing for divorce from husband David Eason five months after he killed her dog.

The former “Teen Mom” star announced on Instagram Friday that she is splitting from Eason after two years of marriage because she wants “what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

Evans and Eason share 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The pair also have three children, respectively, from previous relationships. Evans was married to Courtland Rogers from 2012 to 2014.

“With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes,” said Evans, 27. “I’m starting that now. The kids and I have moved away from David.”

The reality star shared that she and her children are “doing great” despite the breakup.

“We need some time to be together,” she continued. “But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Eason admitted to killing Evans’ French bulldog, Nugget, in September after the pooch allegedly snapped at Ensley.

“The dog was aggressive,” Eason told People. “She might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigated Eason for animal cruelty, but closed the case, alleging that the couple filed a report for publicity.

Evans and Eason both denied the department’s allegations.

