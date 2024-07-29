Jelly Roll's wife learned to 'have faith' after major health scare: 'Praise Jesus'

Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife, recently got some concerning news about her health.

Bunnie shared that after having strange headaches for months, last week she went in for an MRI. Doctors told her that she had an aneurysm on her carotid artery, which is one of her "biggest fears," but the podcast host said that the experience has helped her "learn to have faith for the first time in my life."

On Tuesday, she shared with her Facebook followers that she was getting an MRI, and on Friday, she shared a video detailing her experience, captioned "I've been living a nightmare the past 4 days."

COUNTRY STAR JELLY ROLL UNAFRAID TO TACKLE ‘UNCOMFORTABLE STUFF’ IN MARRIAGE TO BUNNIE XO

"In March, I started getting really bad headaches, really weird headaches that I've never gotten before," she began, "so I scheduled to have an MRI/MRA done this week with my doctor, and I went in and got it done."

Bunnie was told that she had an aneurysm on her carotid artery, but that she would need to have another scan done "to rule it out."

It was a nerve-wracking experience, she explained, because having an aneurysm is a big fear of hers – she revealed that her mother had one that actually ruptured, but she survived it.

You don’t realize how much you appreciate life & the ppl in it until you feel like you could lose it & them at any moment. — Bunnie Xo

The additional scan confirmed the original diagnosis, that she had a two-millimeter aneurysm.

"So the past four days, it literally felt like I kind of had a death sentence," she said. "You have to kind of come to grips with your own mortality and that's never a fun experience to go through, ever."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She acknowledged that the size of her aneurysm is "extremely small and tiny," but added, "Nobody wants to walk around with a grenade in their head."

On Friday, she met with a neurosurgeon who told her that he believes that what was seen in her scans was actually an artifact instead of an aneurysm – he even told her that he did not understand why she was sent in to see him at all.

He cleared her, and she said she was going back in six months for another scan, which her neurosurgeon believes will prove him right. Still, she is getting a second opinion, and she assured her followers that she would keep them updated.

"Praise Jesus I got this cleared," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Sunday, Bunnie made another post to Facebook, writing, "I tell you what, this health scare put so much in perspective for me. It honestly made me want to change a lot of things in my life. Be more appreciative of my family & friends."

She added, "It also made me reevaluate my relationship w/ God & learn to have faith for the first time in my life. Even my husband texting me last night saying ‘You’re my best friend.’ Brought me to tears."

Bunnie wrote "You don’t realize how much you appreciate life & the ppl in it until you feel like you could lose it & them at any moment," and instructed her followers, "Love your loved ones a little more today for me, would you?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She finished her post with "I love you guys- Happy Sunday."