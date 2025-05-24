Jelly Roll’s wife grabs country star’s attention with risqué move at hockey rink

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll’s wife turned up the heat at an ice hockey rink while supporting her country star husband.

Bunnie Xo, 45, took to social media to share how she playfully grabbed Jelly Roll’s attention in an unexpected way, prompting more than a few double takes.

The "Son of a Sinner" crooner appeared to be having a photo shoot at an ice hockey rink when his wife lifted her shirt on the sidelines.

JELLY ROLL SHARES ONE HABIT THAT 'ANNOYS' WIFE BUNNIE XO 'TO NO END': 'I FEEL BAD FOR HER'

"When he’s not paying enough attention to you so you have to flop out the honkers," she wrote on the Instagram video.

Jelly Roll, 40, had a priceless reaction to his wife, nodding his head and cheering her on. He was all smiles as he laughed and pumped his fist while the two danced together.

The couple’s humorous moment comes after Jelly Roll recently revealed one habit that his wife can’t stand.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last month, Jelly Roll and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, 48, appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," where they participated in a rapid-fire question segment with Hudson, 43.

"What's one thing you do that drives your wife absolutely crazy?" the two-time Grammy Award winner asked.

"I feel bad for her," Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, said.

JELLY ROLL ADMITS TOUGHEST PART OF LOSING WEIGHT AFTER SHEDDING NEARLY 200 POUNDS

"I have this problem I do where I leave a trail of clothes from the front door to the shower," he admitted as the audience groaned.

"I know. I’ve been trying to break this habit, y’all! It annoys her to no end."

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll first met in 2015 after the former sex worker watched the rising country star perform at a concert in Las Vegas. A year later, the two eloped after Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie XO while onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

The country music star previously shared how he's kept his marriage strong in an interview with Fox News Digital at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Open, real, honest communication," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital. "We talk about the uncomfortable stuff up front. It's a real important thing in our marriage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He pointed out that it helps to have a sense of humor when it comes to love.

"And also, we don't take nothing too serious," he added. "Have a short memory. Laugh as much as you can. Laughter is the best medicine."