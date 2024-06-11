Jelly Roll says Eminem's request for duet is ‘coolest' moment of his career

Country star Jelly Roll is still in disbelief that Detroit rapper Eminem wanted to perform a duet with him.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 CMA Fest, Jelly Roll told the outlet that their performance of "Sing for the Moment" at the Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central event was a career high for the musician.

"When I think about coolest moments of my career, right now at the top, there has to be this thing that I got to go sing with Eminem in Detroit," Jelly Roll told the outlet. "Just what an incredible night, and I got to go do it in Detroit. It was unreal."

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, explained that when Eminem's team reached out, he "couldn’t believe it."

"I thought it was a joke until I met Eminem himself. I thought I was being joked," Jelly Roll said. "I even know Eminem’s manager. He’s a friend of mine. He’s really good to me. I was like, ‘Paul, don’t play.’ He was like, ‘I swear.’ And as soon as I met Eminem, it was like the coolest moment ever, man."

During the event, which aired Sunday night, Jelly Roll tried to stay calm but was "giddy like a child" throughout the performance.

"You could see it all over my performance, just the kid in me. I thought the camera was off of me. So, as soon as I get through singing, I'm like, whoa, I just let this steamroller out. It's really cool," he told the outlet.

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, took to TikTok after the event to share a behind-the-scenes look of the duo meeting.

"When the goat meets THE GOAT," she captioned the video.