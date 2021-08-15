Expand / Collapse search
Prince Andrew
Published

Jeffrey Epstein's employee may testify against Prince Andrew in sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing in a suit brought by accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre

By Kathianne Boniello | New York Post
Virginia Roberts Giuffre may have a former employee of Jeffery Epstein on her side in her bombshell sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew.

A man who once worked for the late financier — and claims to have spotted Andrew groping a young, blonde Giuffre near the pool on Epstein’s private island — wants to testify on her behalf, according to a report.

Steve Scully, who spent six years fixing Epstein’s telecommunications, is ready and willing to take the stand in Giuffre’s sensational Manhattan Federal Court case, The Sun reported.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL PROSECUTORS BLAST DEFENSE FOR 'CONSPIRACY THEORIES' ABOUT NEW CHARGES

Prince Andrew has been sued for sexual abuse and battery.

Prince Andrew has been sued for sexual abuse and battery. (AP)

"If Virginia’s lawyers call, I will definitely speak to them and I would give a deposition under oath telling them what I saw," he told the outlet.

"The nice thing about the truth is that it doesn’t change! There’s no question in my mind that I saw Prince Andrew and Virginia together and no question that he would remember the incident either. He should come clean."

The 71-year-old said last year he recalled spotting Andrew "bumping and grinding" with the young Giuffre poolside between 2001 and 2004.

Andrew has denied wrongdoing.

