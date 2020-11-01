Jeff Daniels, Don Winslow skewer Trump in Michigan-centric ad

Actor Jeff Daniels and author Don Winslow have taken a shot at President Trump.

The 65-year-old Daniels has narrated a political ad in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden produced by Winslow.

The ad, titled "America needs Michigan," runs through several short clips of various locations throughout the state.

Some clips feature children playing, while others feature farmers, soldiers, and more.

"People talk a lot about 'Midwestern values.' Here in Michigan, we live those values," Daniels begins. "Things like decency, honesty, and respect. Treating everyone the same."

The actor then says that the state is "hurting" before a farmer says he's living "basically paycheck to paycheck."

"Michigan's the worst right now," says the farmer.

Over more clips of Michigan residents, Daniels continues: "We believe when we look someone in the eye and tell them what we're going to do, we do it. We don't say one thing and do another."

"The Golden Rule" and "paying our fair share" are among the other values Daniels says are represented in Michigan.

"In Michigan, we don't pound our chests and blow our own horns -- we just get the job done. We suit up, show up, and get to work," he says. "We take responsibility."

The ad then took direct aim at Trump.

"Here in Michigan, we don't believe in paying off porn stars to keep their mouths shut about who we really are," said the actor in an apparent reference to Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who sued the president over a non-disclosure agreement issued, she claims, to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.

"And we don't think much of a man who disrespects women. In fact, we don't think he's much of a man at all," Daniels says in the ad.

As the video begins to showcase clips of Biden winning awards and interacting with constituents, Emmy-winner Daniels continues: "Michigan deserves a president who tells the truth. Michigan needs change. Michigan deserves a president who cares about all of us. Michigan deserves a president who believes in things like decency, honesty, and respect."

The star then explains that he grew up in Michigan and currently lives in the state and has voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Notably, Daniels recently portrayed James Comey, somewhat of an adversary of Trump's, in "The Comey Rule." Brendan Gleeson played Trump.