Entertainment

Jeff Bezos’ glow-up and Lauren Sánchez’s transformation over the years: PHOTOS

Amazon founder's physical transformation coincides with high-profile relationship with former news reporter

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published | Updated
  • Jeff Bezos next to a bookshelf in 1997.
    Image 1 of 43

    Jeff Bezos poses alongside a stack of books for a portrait in 1997, three years after he launched Amazon in 1994, which started as an online bookstore. (Paul Souders/Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos posing for a photo in front of a white wall.
    Image 2 of 43

    Jeff Bezos in a blue sweater and collared shirt posing for a photo in the late '90s.  (Chris Carroll/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos standing on a bridge in France.
    Image 3 of 43

    Jeff Bezos posed for a photo on a bridge in France to celebrate the launch of the French-language version of Amazon. (Yves Forestier/Sygma via Getty Images)

  • Lauren Sanchez posed for photos on the red carpet in 2002.
    Image 4 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez in brown leather pants and a sheer top with various prints while on the red carpet in 2002. She was still working as an entertainment news reporter at the time. (Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

  • Lauren Sanchez in a pink dress at the premiere of "Bruce Almighty."
    Image 5 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez in a strapless pink dress with a keyhole cutout at the premiere of "Bruce Almighty" in 2003. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

  • Lauren Sanchez on the red carpet in a red dress in July 2004.
    Image 6 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez wore a strapless red dress to the premiere of "The Bourne Legacy" in July 2004. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

  • Jeff Bezos standing in front of a big screen at the opening of The NASDAQ Stock Market.
    Image 7 of 43

    Jeff Bezos posed for photos in front of a huge screen at the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market in 2003. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images for Amazon.com)

  • Jeff Bezos at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2005.
    Image 8 of 43

    Jeff Bezos spoke during a press conference at the Tribeca Film Festival in March 2005. (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

  • Lauren Sanchez at the Vanity Fair red carpet in 2006.
    Image 9 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez walked the carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2006 while pregnant with her second son, Evan, who was born in June 2006. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

  • Lauren Sanchez on the red carpet at a Golden Globes party.
    Image 10 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez wore a figure-hugging black dress to a Golden Globes party in 2007. (Jesse Grant/WireImage for Cartier North America)

  • Lauren Sanchez posing for photos at the American Music Awards.
    Image 11 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez attended the American Music Awards in 2009 while working as a weekend anchor and correspondent for "Extra." (Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos indroducing the Kindle Fire during a press conference in New York.
    Image 12 of 43

    Jeff Bezos presented a new version of the Amazon Kindle during a press conference in New York in 2009. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Lauren Sanchez on the red carpet in November 2010.
    Image 13 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez wore a strapless purple dress with a belt on her waist to the Operation Smile red carpet in November 2010. (Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos walking on stage at "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
    Image 14 of 43

    Jeff Bezos on stage at the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in jeans, a white shirt and a blue jacket in November 2012. (Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos in jeans and a blue vest in Idaho.
    Image 15 of 43

    Jeff Bezos went for a more casual look when he arrived to a news conference in Idaho wearing jeans and a vest in July 2013. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

  • Lauren Sanchez on the red carpet in black and white.
    Image 16 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez in a white jacket and black skirt with knee-high boots on the red carpet in March 2013. (Charley Gallay/WireImage)

  • Jeff Bezos in a suit and tie on the red carpet.
    Image 17 of 43

    Jeff Bezos at the premiere of Amazon's "Mozart In the Jungle" in December 2014. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos speaking during a panel for Vanity Fair.
    Image 18 of 43

    Jeff Bezos in a white shirt and gray jacket while on a panel at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit in October 2016. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

  • Jeff Bezos in 2017
    Image 19 of 43

    Jeff Bezos first got attention for his new buff arms when he wore a vest over a black shirt to a conference in Idaho in July 2017. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos at the WIRED25 Summit
    Image 20 of 43

    Jeff Bezos reportedly trained with celebrity trainer Wes Okerson, who has worked with Tom Cruise, Gerard Butler and Isla Fisher in the past. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Wired25)

  • Jeff Bezos at a presentation for Blue Origin.
    Image 21 of 43

    Jeff Bezos announced his divorce from ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos in January 2019, just days before confirming his relationship with Lauren Sánchez. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos watching Wimbledon in 2019.
    Image 22 of 43

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were photographed at Wimbledon in July 2019 in one of their first outings after confirming their relationship in January 2019. (Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez posing together on the red carpet for Amazon.
    Image 23 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at the Amazon Video celebration in January 2020.  (Prodip Guha/Getty Images)

  • Lauren Sanchez working out.
    Image 24 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez also likes to keep fit, posting videos on Instagram working out with trainer Wes Okerson. (Lauren Sanchez Instagram)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on the red carpet together in 2022
    Image 25 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez wore a figure-hugging red gown to the premiere of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" while Jeff Bezos wore a black suit, in August 2022. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

  • Lauren Sanchez posted photos of her and Jeff Bezos on a boat in February 2023.
    Image 26 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez posted photos of her and Jeff Bezos on a boat in February 2023. (Lauren Sanchez Instagram)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023.
    Image 27 of 43

    Jeff Bezos and  Lauren Sánchez got engaged in May 2023 while on vacation in the South of France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

  • Jeff Bezos getting out of the water and climbing onto the boat.
    Image 28 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez showed off her man's body transformation in an Instagram post in July 2023, captioning the post, "Is it just me, or is it hot outside?" (Lauren Sanchez Instagram)

  • Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in all-black looks at a fashion show.
    Image 29 of 43

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez posed with their arms around one another as both of them donned all-black looks at the Staud fashion show in September 2023. (Photo by Dolly Faibyshev/WWD via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez posing on the red carpet at Vanity Fair
    Image 30 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez wore a red gown with a plunging neckline while Jeff Bezos opted for a black tuxedo to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2024.  (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at a cocktail party.
    Image 31 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez wore a sheer black lace mini dress with nude underlay as she posed for photos with Jeff Bezos at the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail party in May 2024. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

  • Lauren Sanchez kissing Jeff Bezos on the cheek.
    Image 32 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez included a photo of her kissing Jeff Bezos on the cheek in her fall photo dump posted in December 2024. (Lauren Sanchez Instagram)

  • Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos were present at President Donald Trump's inauguration.
    Image 33 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez wore a white suit with a white bralette poking through while Jeff Bezos wore a black suit and red tie to the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2025. (Photo by KENNY HOLSTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2025
    Image 34 of 43

    In March 2025, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Sánchez wore a strapless white dress while Bezos wore a black tux and white bowtie. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.
    Image 35 of 43

    Jeff Bezos wore a black tux and Lauren Sánchez wore an off-the-shoulder red dress to the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2025. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez holding hands while being photographed.
    Image 36 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos looked chic when they arrived to the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in May 2025. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attended the amfAR Gala together.
    Image 37 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez wore a sparkly blue gown and Jeff Bezos wore a black suit with a bowtie to the amfAR Gala in May 2025. (Photo by Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

  • Lauren Sanchez in Venice
    Image 38 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez arrived in Venice, Italy ahead of her wedding to Jeff Bezos. The wedding festivities began on Thursday as part of a three-day extravaganza. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos waving as he arrives in Venice, Italy for his wedding.
    Image 39 of 43

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez decided to change one of their venues over security concerns and possible protests. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arriving in Italy for their wedding.
    Image 40 of 43

    A number of celebrities and high-profile figures, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, will be in attendance at the wedding.  (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Lauren Sanchez heading to wedding festivities.
    Image 41 of 43

    Lauren Sánchez's in a figure-hugging gold gown with floral embroidery. Over 200 guests are reportedly invited to her wedding to Jeff Bezos in Italy. (STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos waving to photographers in Venice.
    Image 42 of 43

    Jeff Bezos waved at fans and photographers as he boarded a water taxi on day one of his three-day wedding extravaganza.  (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez kissing
    Image 43 of 43

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez share a kiss as they leave their hotel in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

