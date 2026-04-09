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Jean Smart admits she mistook serious symptoms for being in ‘crappy shape’ before emergency heart surgery

The Emmy winner says she brushed off chest pressure as being out of shape before her cardiologist urged an ER visit

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Jean Smart ignored the early warning signs of her heart problems — until doctors told her the situation was critical.

The Emmy-winning actress, 74, is now revealing she underwent emergency triple-bypass surgery after brushing off what she thought was simple fatigue.

"I had gotten used to feeling a little pressure, like if I’d go up a couple of flights of stairs. But it would always just go away," Smart told Variety.

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Jean Smart with cascading long blonde hair on the red carpet in a black dress for the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening

Jean Smart revealed she underwent emergency triple bypass surgery after ignoring warning signs she mistook for fatigue. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

She added, "And I would always think, ‘Jean, you’re in such crappy shape.’ It didn’t ever occur to me that it might be anything other than the fact that I needed to exercise more."

Smart recalled feeling off while shooting an episode of "Hacks," where the set was on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley. The physically demanding scene included a keg stand at a frat party.

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"After several takes, I was like, ‘Did you get it? Was that enough?’ I was feeling a little tired. But I didn’t think anything of it."

Despite the symptoms, Smart continued pushing through — until a sobering realization shifted her perspective.

Jean Smart standing on stage in Studio 8H during Saturday Night Live promos

Smart said she thought the symptoms were just evidence of being "in such crappy shape." (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

Her husband of nearly 35 years, Richard Gilliland, died in 2021, and considering that, she decided to be more proactive about her health.

"I thought, ‘You haven't seen your cardiologist in a long time. Don't be stupid. Your kids just lost their dad!' So I left her a message, since it was after hours. I said, ‘I know I probably can't get in to see you this week, but maybe I should do a stress test or something.' Her service called back instantly and said, 'Yeah, you're going to go to the nearest emergency room right now!'"

Smart didn’t immediately rush off set. She shared that she waited until she finished wrapping a scene, and as soon as she got into her car, she told her driver, "'Flag on the play. We're not going back home. We're going to the hospital.'"

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"Hacks" co-creator and co-star Paul W. Downs happened to be at the same hospital — and witnessed the moment everything changed. He told Variety, "I was there with her as she was talking to surgeons and hearing them say, ‘You can't get a stent. You have to get a triple bypass.'"

Jean Smart with husband Richard Gilliland

Smart's husband, Richard Gilliland, died in 2021. (Getty Images)

Looking back, Smart admitted the emotional weight of the experience didn’t fully hit her until after the surgery.

"I wasn't really scared until I woke up the next day, and I'm thinking about what they had to do," she said. "You start to feel so fragile."

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At the time, both HBO Max and Universal Television shared minimal details, confirming only that Smart had undergone a "heart procedure."

Jean Smart standing on the red carpet at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Smart's doctor told her to go to the emergency room immediately when she described her symptoms. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

In February 2023, she shared a health update on social media.

"February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," the "Hacks" star wrote on Instagram. "I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate."

The actress added, "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did!"

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In a joint statement, HBO Max and Universal Television said, "We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes."

Smart didn’t give any specifics about her procedure at the time.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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