Jean-Claude Van Damme hits back at 'grotesque' sex trafficking allegations

Jean-Claude Van Damme called the sex-trafficking allegations against him "absurd" and "grotesque."

Van Damme has been accused of knowingly engaging in a sexual encounter with a group of sex-trafficked women, according to multiple reports.

"We have become aware of articles alleging an alleged affair in Cannes involving Mr. Jean-Claude Van Damme. The reported facts are both grotesque and non-existent," Patrick Goavec, the actor's agent, told Fox News Digital.

"Mr. Van Damme does not wish to comment or fuel this rumor, which is as absurd as it is unfounded," the statement concluded. The statement has been translated from French.

A criminal complaint against Van Damme detailing the allegations was filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Romanian outlet Antena 3 reported.

"Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women – photo models in Romania – for him to have sexual relations with. The person who received those benefits knew their condition," attorney Adrian Cuculis told the outlet.

The alleged encounter occurred in Cannes, where Van Damme received a "gift" of five Romanian women and reportedly knew they were victims of a sex-trafficking ring.

Cuculis explained that the women "were in a state of vulnerability" with "suspicion that they were exploited," according to Atena 3.

The next step in the case would be for the High Court of Cassation in France to sign off on criminal proceedings before each suspect would be required to give statements in Romania.

Van Damme gained fame in the '80s with his breakout role in "Bloodsport."

The Belgian actor quickly became known for his action films, including "Universal Soldier," "Double Impact," "Street Fighter" and "Kickboxer."

The 64-year-old movie star has two projects currently in pre-production after starring in "The Gardener" in 2025.

