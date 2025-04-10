Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Movies

Jean-Claude Van Damme hits back at 'grotesque' sex trafficking allegations

'Double Impact' star Jean-Claude Van Damme's agent slammed the sex trafficking allegations as an 'unfounded' rumor

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jean-Claude Van Damme called the sex-trafficking allegations against him "absurd" and "grotesque."

Van Damme has been accused of knowingly engaging in a sexual encounter with a group of sex-trafficked women, according to multiple reports.

"We have become aware of articles alleging an alleged affair in Cannes involving Mr. Jean-Claude Van Damme. The reported facts are both grotesque and non-existent," Patrick Goavec, the actor's agent, told Fox News Digital.

"Mr. Van Damme does not wish to comment or fuel this rumor, which is as absurd as it is unfounded," the statement concluded. The statement has been translated from French.

JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME'S SON NICHOLAS SENTENCED TO PROBATION IN ARIZONA KNIFE INCIDENT

Jean-Claude Van Damme at a photocall

Jean-Claude Van Damme was accused of knowingly participating in sexual relations with five Romanian women who had allegedly been sex-trafficked. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

A criminal complaint against Van Damme detailing the allegations was filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Romanian outlet Antena 3 reported.

"Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women – photo models in Romania – for him to have sexual relations with. The person who received those benefits knew their condition," attorney Adrian Cuculis told the outlet.

Jean-Claude Van Damme poses for a portrait

"The reported facts are both grotesque and non-existent," a representative for the actor said in a statement. (Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jean Claude Van Damme in Germany

A representative for Jean-Claude Van Damme called the allegations a "rumor" that is "as absurd as it is unfounded." (XAMAX\ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The alleged encounter occurred in Cannes, where Van Damme received a "gift" of five Romanian women and reportedly knew they were victims of a sex-trafficking ring.

Cuculis explained that the women "were in a state of vulnerability" with "suspicion that they were exploited," according to Atena 3.

The next step in the case would be for the High Court of Cassation in France to sign off on criminal proceedings before each suspect would be required to give statements in Romania.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jean Claude Van Damme on TV

Jean-Claude Van Damme gained fame in the '80s for his roles in action films. (Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Van Damme gained fame in the '80s with his breakout role in "Bloodsport."

The Belgian actor quickly became known for his action films, including "Universal Soldier," "Double Impact," "Street Fighter" and "Kickboxer."

The 64-year-old movie star has two projects currently in pre-production after starring in "The Gardener" in 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending