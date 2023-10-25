Jean-Claude Van Damme's experience filming 'Friends' was 'strange': 'I'm ashamed of myself'

Jean-Claude Van Damme's cameo on "Friends" was "strange" and he's "ashamed" of it, according to the Belgian-born actor.

Van Damme showed up in the "Friends" episode "The One After the Super Bowl: Part 2," which aired in 1996. He appeared as himself as Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's characters' crush.

"My acting is so bad. I look so like a ham. Like, ‘Hey, girls.’ […] It’s like, I’m ashamed of myself," Van Damme told the New York Post. "So then I was on the set, and those girls, they go and they kiss me and they kiss me on the lips. I didn’t know what to do, how to do… It was strange. They were very nice."

The now 63-year-old actor revealed he wasn't familiar with the show when he landed the cameo.

"I didn’t know much about the show. So when I go to the show, I see those two beautiful girls and they say this is the hottest show right now in the world. So I was very glad," Van Damme explained. "And my agent said, ‘You have to do an episode with them.'"

Filming the second season episode was "a good memory" for Van Damme, who described the experience working with Aniston and Cox as "amazing."

"They were very open because they did the show every day. So for them, I enter into a place where everything is working like a very well-trained mechanic engine," he continued. "It was amazing."

Van Damme even went on to claim the show "Friends" was more popular than all of his movies combined.

"But everybody talk about that show more than all of my movies together," he told the outlet.

"Nothing wrong!" Van Damme added. "But as to show you how strong TV can be."

A rep for Van Damme did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"Friends" ran from 1994-2004. The show starred Aniston and Cox, along with Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

The series and cast were nominated for 62 Emmy Awards during its run, but took home only six wins.

Cox was the only cast member not to receive an Emmy nomination during the original 10 seasons. The "Cougar Town" actress claimed on "The Howard Stern Show" that it hurt her feelings to be the only one who hadn't earned a nomination.

"When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings," she told Stern. "I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt."

