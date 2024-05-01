Jay Leno and wife Mavis enjoy a date night amid her ongoing dementia battle

Jay Leno and wife Mavis Leno enjoyed a night out on the town.

On Tuesday, the retired talk show host and his wife of nearly 45 years were all smiles as they attended Netflix's "Unfrosted" premiere in Los Angeles. The outing comes months after the veteran comedian filed for conservatorship over Mavis' estate as she continues to battle dementia.

"I feel great," Mavis told Entertainment Tonight. Jay added, "Thought I'd come to something fun for a change. Everything is so controversial. Just to come to a funny, silly movie - it's great. I think people will have a great time."

"[Mavis and I] hang out every day," he said. "We have a great time. 44 years [married], so we're doing good."

In January, Leno filed for conservatorship over Mavis' estate. In documents filed by her court-appointed council, Ronald E. Ostrin, Leno said Mavis "lacks the necessary capacity to execute the estate plan" due to her "major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia)."

Ostrin consulted with her neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, who shared that in addition to having advanced dementia , Mavis "sometimes does not know her husband Jay, nor her date of birth."

"She has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago," the documents, obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

In February, celebrity attorney Christopher C. Melcher, partner at Walzer Melcher & Yoda, exclusively told Fox News Digital Leno's petition was created to help protect his wife in the event Jay cannot be there himself.

"Jay and Mavis have a living trust in a will, but that was created before she got dementia, and what Jay is concerned about is that he might die before she does, and somebody is going to need to take control of these things," Melcher said. "So, he's just trying to do that planning now, and he needs a court order to rearrange their affairs because she has dementia and doesn't have capacity to agree to anything right now."

In the court documents, a licensed physician declared Mavis "suffers from dementia, a major neurocognitive disorder. "

"Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years. Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis’s physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage," the petition said. "Jay desires to execute an estate plan, including a revocable trust and will, which will provide for Mavis and Mavis’s brother and her sole living heir aside from Jay."

The duo first met at The Comedy Store in 1970. They married 10 years later in 1980.

This is not the first medical hurdle the couple has been faced with.

In November 2022, Leno suffered third-degree burns to his face and hands when flames erupted while he was working on one of his cars at his Burbank home. He underwent multiple surgeries.

Two months later, he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Lake Tahoe , where he broke multiple bones.

