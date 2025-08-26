Jason and Brittany Aldean skip Cracker Barrel for breakfast date after controversial logo change

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brittany and Jason Aldean spent their Monday morning at a breakfast spot, but it wasn't their first establishment of choice.

Brittany took to Instagram to share a selfie with her country music star husband enjoying a breakfast date. She told her followers she would have preferred to dine at Cracker Barrel, but "yall been actin a fool."

Brittany seemed to be referring to the recent controversy Cracker Barrel has sparked since releasing their new logo.

Fans were quick to support the Aldeans in their choice of not dining at The Old Country Store.

"Love it!! We won't be back either," one user wrote.

"We will also be supporting our local business coffee shops instead," another added.

A third wrote, "No more @crackerbarrel for us either. Such a shame. We will not be back- there are a lot of people here talking about that in Texas! Not going back!!!!"

After 48 years, Cracker Barrel shared their new look, which is a text-only "Cracker Barrel" sign, ditching the man in overalls leaning on the barrel, who was known as "Old Timer" or Uncle Herschel.

People have had strong reactions towards Cracker Barrel, known for their southern-style cooking, since they shared their new logo.

According to a company press release, the new logo is still "anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones" and "now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all."

A representative for Cracker Barrel told Fox News Digital in a statement that the company's values had not changed.

"Our values haven't changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven’t changed," the company said.

"And Uncle Herschel remains front and center in our restaurants and on our menu. He is the face of ‘The Herschel Way,’ the foundation of how our 70,000 plus employees provide the country hospitality for which we are known."

"Cracker Barrel has been a destination for comfort and community for more than half a century, and this fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which works across digital platforms as well as billboards and roadside signs, is a call-back to the original and rooted even more in the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all back in 1969."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for the Aldeans and Cracker Barrel for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lorriane Taylor contributed to this report.