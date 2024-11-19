Brittany Aldean says Trump will do ‘great things’ for America, ‘tide is turning’

Despite facing backlash for years, country star Jason Aldean ‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, has remained steadfast in her political beliefs and is looking forward to "great things" to come under President-elect Donald Trump's leadership.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital at Boot Barn and Wonderwest's celebrity charity event in Nashville on Monday, the 36-year-old opened up about her hope for the future and why she thinks people are "coming around" in the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election results.

"We were very supportive on the campaign trail. We've actually been supportive for years and years and years," Brittany said of her and Jason's ongoing support for Trump. "And we received a ton of backlash initially. But I think everybody's coming around and things are – the tide is turning, and it's really awesome to see since we've been on that boat for a long time."

"We know Trump personally, and he's just such an awesome man, but he's obviously going to do really great things for this country along with Elon [Musk] and RFK," she added. "I mean, there's just such a slew of awesome people right now that are, you know, going to help us all out, and we're all ready for a change, and we cannot wait for next year."

As longtime supporters of Trump, Brittany and Jason have faced negativity, but the mother of two recently told her followers she "wouldn't change a thing."

"Even after all the media bashing, business deals lost, relationship changes, being left out of music industry events and multiple attempts to vilify our character - I wouldn’t change a thing," she wrote on a Nov. 5 Instagram post.

In 2021, Brittany opened up about how she navigates the various opinions on social media.

"I think you'd be surprised how many people do agree but aren't able to speak about their views. (And understandably so)," she responded on her Instagram Story at the time. "The amount of supportive messages I get is unbelievable."

Brittany then shared why she pays the critics no mind.

"I personally don't give a damn if people don't agree with me. I think it's important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it 'goes against the grain.' Do your research, and form your own opinion – speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don't bully people who feel differently than you," she concluded.

As a public figure, Brittany continues to find ways to use her platform for the greater good, including supporting local charities and causes that mean the most to her, such as Muttnation & Lucky Break Rescue, Heroes and Horses and Mustangs of America Foundation.

"It's important for me to be here for many reasons," Brittany told Fox News Digital at Boot Barn and Wonderwest's charity event and fashion show on Monday. "I mean, I love fashion. And then you mix that in with charity. I don't feel like it gets much better than that. And I'm just happy to be here representing country music in a way and fashion in kind of an influencing, you know, hybrid. And so I just feel I feel honored that I was invited today."

In the months leading up to the 2024 presidential election, Brittany and Jason continued to vocalize their support for Trump through and through.

After Trump survived an assassination attempt in July, Aldean dedicated his song, "Try That In A Small Town," to the presidential nominee at the time. The country star was performing in Holmdel, New Jersey, when videos shared on social media captured his words to Trump.

"President Trump’s a friend of mine, so I want to send this next song out to him," Aldean said, per video footage uploaded to TikTok. "We all know what’s going to happen come November, so it’s all good. Just goes to show you there’s a lot of (expletive) in the world, and that’s kind of what this song right here was about, so this one goes out to the pres."

The day after his show in New Jersey and Trump's assassination attempt, Aldean took to social media to praise the Republican nominee.

"This is what a Warrior looks like! This is MY guy," his caption began. "Donald Trump we are thinking about u and praying for you and your family. God has a bigger plan for you my friend and I think we all know what that is by now. My heart goes out to the victims families as well. They are the ones left to pick up the pieces of this cowardly act."

Boot Barn’s broadcast special, "Voiceless," the celebrity charity event that brings awareness to various philanthropic efforts, airs on Dec. 15 on Roku.

