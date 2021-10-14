Jason Aldean's tour bus crashes in West Virginia ahead of show

One of the buses carrying Jason Aldean's touring equipment crashed on Thursday in West Virginia, just hours ahead of the country singer's scheduled performance in the state.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday on I-64 East in Huntington, according to local reports.

Aldean was not on the bus at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported, according to WSAZ, citing Huntington Police.

A rep for the singer and the Huntington Police Department did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

JASON ALDEAN'S WIFE SAYS THEY ARE THANKED 'MULTIPLE TIMES PER DAY' FOR SPEAKING OUT POLITICALLY

The crash ended up shutting down one lane of the interstate, but was restored by 8:30 a.m.

The accident occurred hours before Aldean is set to hit the stage at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center as part of his "Back in the Saddle" tour.

Over the weekend, Aldean shared a series of photos from his latest stops in Missouri.

"Great weekend in KC and St. Louis. U guys rocked it," Aldean captioned some pics, including one with his bandmates.

Another photo from his recent post included a group of fans in the crowd holding up a sign that reads, "We [love] your wife!"

Jason's wife, Brittany Aldean, has been making headlines for her recent sharing of her political opinions online. On Tuesday evening, she once again took to social media to voice her opinion – and to indicate that she's not slowing down any time soon.

JASON ALDEAN DEFENDS HIS WIFE, CRITICIZES JOE BIDEN AFTER CRITICS SLAM HER INSTAGRAM POST

"My prayer as a Mama is that my babies are raised in a loving, safe place, where they have the ability to grow into the best versions of themselves," she began alongside a picture of herself, her husband, 44, and their two children: Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2.

"The burden of the world we currently live in can be hard on any parent," Brittany continued. "Terrifying, actually. I am currently praying for our children, our military, the hospitalized, the border, the impressionable youth, the ones standing up for change… for the right to simply make their own medical choices."

Thinking of what may come in the future makes some days "harder than others," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued: "We get stopped multiple times per day - people giving thanks for speaking out. YOU CAN TOO. We need you more than ever."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report