Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country
Published

Jason Aldean's tour bus crashes in West Virginia ahead of show

The country singer was reportedly not on the bus at the time of the accident

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

One of the buses carrying Jason Aldean's touring equipment crashed on Thursday in West Virginia, just hours ahead of the country singer's scheduled performance in the state.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday on I-64 East in Huntington, according to local reports.

Aldean was not on the bus at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported, according to WSAZ, citing Huntington Police.

A rep for the singer and the Huntington Police Department did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment. 

JASON ALDEAN'S WIFE SAYS THEY ARE THANKED 'MULTIPLE TIMES PER DAY' FOR SPEAKING OUT POLITICALLY

The crash ended up shutting down one lane of the interstate, but was restored by 8:30 a.m.

The accident occurred hours before Aldean is set to hit the stage at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center as part of his "Back in the Saddle" tour.

Jason Aldean's tour bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning in West Virginia.

Jason Aldean's tour bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning in West Virginia. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Over the weekend, Aldean shared a series of photos from his latest stops in Missouri.

"Great weekend in KC and St. Louis. U guys rocked it," Aldean captioned some pics, including one with his bandmates.

Another photo from his recent post included a group of fans in the crowd holding up a sign that reads, "We [love] your wife!"

Jason's wife, Brittany Aldean, has been making headlines for her recent sharing of her political opinions online. On Tuesday evening, she once again took to social media to voice her opinion – and to indicate that she's not slowing down any time soon.

JASON ALDEAN DEFENDS HIS WIFE, CRITICIZES JOE BIDEN AFTER CRITICS SLAM HER INSTAGRAM POST

"My prayer as a Mama is that my babies are raised in a loving, safe place, where they have the ability to grow into the best versions of themselves," she began alongside a picture of herself, her husband, 44, and their two children: Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2. 

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean has made headlines lately for her political statements on social media.

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean has made headlines lately for her political statements on social media. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

"The burden of the world we currently live in can be hard on any parent," Brittany continued. "Terrifying, actually. I am currently praying for our children, our military, the hospitalized, the border, the impressionable youth, the ones standing up for change… for the right to simply make their own medical choices."

Thinking of what may come in the future makes some days "harder than others," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued: "We get stopped multiple times per day - people giving thanks for speaking out. YOU CAN TOO. We need you more than ever."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

Trending