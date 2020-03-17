Jared Leto just learned about the coronavirus outbreak after being in isolation for 12 days

Jared Leto revealed that he only just learned how much the world has changed due to the coronavirus outbreak after being in self-imposed isolation in the desert for almost two weeks.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman took to Instagram late Monday night to reveal that he was doing a silent meditation for the past 12 days. As a result, he was cut off from all news and technology, which made for a shocking surprise when he returned to the world to discover Americans self quarantining and officials telling citizens to limit their contact with other people.

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert,” he began his all-text post on Instagram. “We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.

“Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least.”

The “Suicide Squad” actor continued: “I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

The star captioned the post with a simple heart emoji.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 169,000 people and killed more than 6,500. The COVID-19 illness has caused mild or moderate symptoms for most patients, but severe symptoms have been more likely in the elderly or people with existing health problems. More than 77,000 people have recovered from it so far, mostly in China.

On Monday, President Trump announced a new set of guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus including urging elderly people and those with underlying health conditions to isolate themselves and work from home if at all possible. He also urged everyone to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced that bars, restaurants and movie theaters will be forced to close in an effort to contain the outbreak and limit gatherings of potentially sick people.