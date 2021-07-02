Janice Dickinson's message to Bill Cosby following his prison release: 'You know what you did'

Janice Dickinson is speaking out amid Bill Cosby being released from prison on Wednesday after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennslyvania Supreme Court.

The former model, 66, accused the actor/comedian, 83, of raping her in 1982 and testified against him in court.

"I would say, don't be so happy with yourself, buddy, because you know what you did to me," she told Entertainment Tonight.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand , a Temple University employee, at his suburban Penn., estate back in 2004.

The disgraced "Cosby Show" star served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.

He was released on a legal technicality. The justices ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

Dickinson also shared her reaction after she watched Cosby's press conference.

"Bill Cosby didn't speak for himself, he didn't speak out loud about how his experience was," she said. "He didn't apologize once again to all the victims... I would say to him personally, you've got a whole lot of nerve coming out and smiling and giving peace signs."

"I would hope that Mr. Cosby would say I'm sorry," Dickinson added. "But that's never gonna happen."

Dickinson also filed a defamation lawsuit against Cosby after he and his representatives said her claims were false. They reached a settlement in 2019.

"I think the justice system is really f--ked up," Dickinson expressed. "It's, like, devastating that after all the pain and anguish that these women went through, myself included, Beverly Johnson [who also accused Cosby of once drugging her]. I know they're feeling the same way that I am. I know I'm mad. I know they're disappointed, and sisters, we gotta hang in there, that's what I want to say to them."

"I hope the women get help from an expert that they deserve," she said. "And I hope that this can send a big message for women all over to get help immediately, go have a rape test if you get raped and seek proper justice immediately. Don't let it linger for seven years or else you'll have lost your spot in the statute of limitations."

Dickinson also spoke about her struggles with sobriety and how reliving her alleged assault made her unpleasant to live with.

"But after the trauma did come up the very first time, I was not a pleasant woman to live with. Ask my husband," she shared. "You know, I would have these mood swings that I'd go in and out of, like, just like being a spaz. You know, I'd have these mood swings and I was in and out of altered reality... It always took me back to that fateful night in 1982 in Nevada. I just don't have any words to describe the pain that was inflicted upon me."

Today, Dickinson said she's sober and thankful for her family.

On Wednesday, Cosby tweeted a statement: "I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law."