Jane Lynch blasts Warren for waging 'class warfare' at Democratic debate

Actress and comedian Jane Lynch criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for waging "class warfare" at Thursday night's Democratic debate.

Warren made headlines when she attacked South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for attending a lavish fundraiser in Napa, Calif., saying he was cavorting with "billionaires in wine caves" -- prompting Buttigieg to retort that Warren, a multimillionaire, was a populist in name only.

"You know, according to Forbes magazine, I'm literally the only person on this stage who is not a millionaire or billionaire," Buttigieg shot back. "This is the problem issuing purity tests you yourself cannot pass."

On Friday, the former "Glee" star swiped Warren while defending "billionaires in wine caves."

"Hello everyone. Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom. Class warfare is ugly, @ewarren," Lynch told the progressive candidate.

Earlier in the day, she tweeted in defense of Buttigieg, writing: "He's so smart, well-intentioned and capable. He's also GUILELESS. He never attacks anyone personally, he does not demonize."

Numerous tweets suggest that Lynch is supportive of Warren's colleague, Sen Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., leading her to offer an "oh so full-heartedly" cosign to another tweet encouraging votes for the senator from Minnesota.

