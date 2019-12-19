PBS moderator awkwardly corrected after confusing Andrew Yang for Tom Steyer: 'I'm over here!'

The Democrats' debate Thursday night had a rocky start after one of the PBS moderators awkwardly mixed up tech businessman Andrew Yang with billionaire donor Tom Steyer, prompting Yang to exclaim, "I'm over here!"

PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff kicked off the evening by pressing all of the seven of the candidates about the impeachment of President Trump and "what more" each could do to convince the American people that impeachment was the right move, asking them in order of their ranking in the polls. However, things took a bizarre turn with the last two candidates.

"Mr. Yang, what more could you say to the American people," Woodruff began while looking directly at Steyer.

"I'm over here!" Yang said from the other side of the stage. "I'm over here, Judy."

Yang then clapped multiple times into his microphone as Woodruff tried to question Steyer, again using the wrong name.

"Judy, Judy," Yang said to the moderator.

"I'm sorry, Mr. Steyer," Woodruff corrected herself. "I'm sorry."

Steyer responded by claiming he was "the one" who began the impeachment movement over two years ago and how "the court of public opinion" should drive its results. Afterward, Woodruff called on Yang, who urged Democrats to stop being "obsessed" with impeachment.