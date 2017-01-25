Jane Fonda calls Trump 'predator-in-chief,' protests pipeline projects

Jane Fonda joined protesters outside of Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday to rally against the President's decision to resume construction of two controversial North Dakota pipelines.

The 79-year-old actress called Trump the "predator-in-chief" while giving a speech against the President's latest executive order, according to the New York Daily News.

"He does this illegally because he has not gotten consent from the tribes through whose countries this goes," Fonda said in front of a "Stop Keystone" banner.

She added, "The U.S. has agreed to treaties that require them to get the consent of the people who are affected, the indigenous people who live there."

Fonda's speech came as news broke that she ended her eight-year relationship with music producer Richard Perry. Perry's rep confirmed the breakup to the New York Post saying the pair were still "very close."