Hoda Kotb shares family photo with newly adopted daughter Hope

Hoda Kotb shared an adorable family photo to celebrate Easter on Sunday.

With bright-eyed smiles, the “Today” host’s 1.2 million followers got to see the happy family which included daughter Haley Joy, 2, and boyfriend Joel Schiffman, 61, who was seen bottle feeding newly adopted daughter Hope Catherine.

“This is us,” Kotb wrote in a simple, yet reflective caption about her family. Kotb has been in a relationship with New York financier Joel Schiffman for six years. In February 2017, Kotb announced that the couple adopted daughter Haley Joy—the first child for the 52-year-old co-host.

NBC NAMES HODA KOTB AS PERMANENT 'TODAY' REPLACEMENT FOR DISGRACED MATT LAUER

Kotb also shared a picture of her mother, Sami, bottle feeding her newest granddaughter. Kotb wrote, “This makes me so happy… my mom filled with Hope.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kotb initially hinted at the adoption of Hope with an Instagram post that stated, “Choose Hope.” Kotb eventually announced that she adopted Hope Catherine after she called in on the “Today” show last Tuesday.