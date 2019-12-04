Jamie Foxx says director once called him 'horrible,' kicked him 'the f--k' out

Jamie Foxx opened up about a jarring encounter with a famous director.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter during a discussion with several actors, the 51-year-old actor revealed that when he auditioned for the film "Any Given Sunday," director Oliver Stone had some choice words for him.

"I remember Oliver Stone, when I first auditioned (for 'Any Given Sunday'), he was like, ‘You're horrible.' And I was like, ‘What?' (Because) I was a television actor so everything was loud... He was like, ‘Just get the f--k out of here," Foxx remembered. "As I'm walking out, he said, ‘Jamie Foxx, slave to television.' But I learned from that toughness."

Foxx isn't the only actor to have struggled with the 73-year-old director, however.

"He would never look me in the eyes," revealed Shia LaBoeuf, who worked with Stone on "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps." "He always looked just above my eye, to the eyelid."

Regardless of the tough treatment, Foxx said he'd avoid giving his past self any advice to avoid such obstacles.

"If I gave myself any advice, I would have gone left instead of right, then I probably wouldn't have ended up in this situation," he said. After starring on "Sunday," Foxx would go on to win an Oscar for playing Ray Charles in "Ray" and snag another nomination for "Collateral." He also won a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

"I wanted to be married and work at Kodak — and all that sort of fell through. So, boom! I said, ‘I'm on my way and I'll figure it out.' You've got to live it and then look back and say, ‘OK.' Anything could have set (me) in a different direction and I wouldn't be sitting here, and I wouldn't change sitting here for the world."

Stone's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.