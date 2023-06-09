Expand / Collapse search
Published

Jamie Foxx rep debunks health rumors, ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner in ICU with unknown illness

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
jamie foxx AGT winner split photo

Jamie Foxx rep debunks rumors about actor's health, "America’s Got Talent" winner "sedated" in ICU with unknown illness (Getty Images)

JAMIE FOXX UPDATE - Actor's rep addresses report COVID vaccine caused medical mystery. Continue reading here…

‘SEDATED’ - 'America's Got Talent' winner Michael Grimm remains in ICU with an unknown illness, wife says. Continue reading here…

VIRGIN DIARIES - Tori Spelling reveals why her ‘90210’ character remained celibate for so long. Continue reading here…

Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands

Celebrating Johnny Depp's 60th birthday with a look at his top transformations. (Photo by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corpo/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

DEPP IN DISGUISE - Johnny Depp turns 60: Top transformations from 'Edward Scissorhands' to 'Pirates of the Caribbean.' Continue reading here…

ROYAL GESTURE - Prince William and Kate Middleton offer to replace stolen items from a Welsh church. Continue reading here…

A close-up of Prince William in a blue suit and Kate Middleton wearing a red coat

Prince William and Kate Middleton offer to replace stolen items from a Welsh church.  (Getty Images)

UNDER ‘FIRE’ - Shawn Mendes criticized for NYC wildfire smoke imagery used to promote a new song. Continue reading here…

‘CRYING SUCKS' - EXCLUSIVE: Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins fights ALS diagnosis. Continue reading here…

close up of Arnold Schwarzenegger with a beard.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reflecting on his life and career in a new docuseries. (Mario Tama)

HE'LL BE BACK - Arnold Schwarzenegger's Hollywood triumph survives politics, potholes and paternity scandal. Continue reading here…

REAL LIFE SOAP OPERA - ‘General Hospital’ star facing a lawsuit after DUI crash. Continue reading here…

UNLIKELY PAIR - Actor Bill Murray linked to 'Milkshake' singer. Continue reading here…

