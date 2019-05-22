Jamie Foxx cracks up audience, cast with flubbed line: 'It's live!'

In true comedic tradition, Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx knows how to make the most of a line flub.

During a live airing of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons,” Foxx, while playing George Jefferson, messed up a line about his childhood. “It’s live!” he exclaimed. “Everyone sitting at home just thinks their TV’s messed up,” he riffed to laughter and cheers from the studio audience.

The rest of the cast, which included Woody Harrelson, Wanda Sykes, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz, tried to stay in character as best they could.

After a moment, Foxx collected himself and finished the line to uproarious applause from the audience.

Foxx was reprising the role made famous by Sherman Hemsley, while the rest of the cast filled the equally loftly shoes of Carroll O’Connor, Jean Stapleton, Isabel Sanford, Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers.

The Wednesday night ABC special was hosted by Lear himself and Jimmy Kimmel. Legendary Emmy-winner James Burrows, who worked on everything from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Bob Newhart Show” to “Laverne and Shirley” directed the special.

"All in the Family" originally aired in 1971.