Jameela Jamil issues ‘last tweet’ after Elon Musk purchases Twitter: ‘Best of luck’

Jameela Jamil announced on Twitter Monday that she has issued her "last tweet" on the social media platform.

Her message comes after Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion. Following Twitter's announcement of its new owner, Musk tweeted, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Jamil, a 36-year-old London native, shared four images of herself holding a puppy.

"Ah he got twitter," Jamil began. "I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny."

The actress ended her message with "best of luck," adding a red heart emoji.

In a separate tweet, Jamil wrote, "One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really."

Jamil is not the only celebrity who has weighed in about Musk taking control of Twitter.

Actor Simu Liu took to Twitter following the news and wrote, "Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?"

Unlike Jamil and Liu, there were other stars rejoicing in Musk’s takeover.

Ice Cube tweeted Monday, "Free at last! @elonmusk take off my shadow ban homie..."

On Monday, the company's board unanimously accepted Tesla CEO Musk's $44 billion offer to take the social media giant private.

Twitter independent board Chairman Brett Taylor said the company "conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Musk's proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty and financing."

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.