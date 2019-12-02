Jada Pinkett Smith 'lost' herself in supporting husband Will Smith's career, mom says

Jada Pinkett Smith is dishing on her marriage to fellow actor, Will Smith.

Jada, 48, hosted rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris on her talk show "Red Table Talk," where they discussed the difficulties of marriage.

"When a man completely takes control, takes care of you, you don’t have a lot of say because you are dependent on this man," explained Tiny, 44, to T.I., 39. "So for a long time, because you didn’t want me to work, I pretty much gave up."

EX 'AGT' JUDGE HOWARD STERN BLAMES SIMON COWELL FOR GABRIELLE UNION'S EXIT: 'HE SETS IT UP THAT THE MEN STAY'

Jada then admitted that the problem facing Tiny and T.I. "is the exact same thing Will and I had to work through."

“She felt like she lost herself in supporting Will and his dreams and his career, and the idea that he had of what their relationship was gonna be,” said Jada's mother and co-host, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

“We do relinquish a lot of our power to our men that we’ve given our lives to,” Jada explained. “And at first, I gave it all over. And then I realized, ‘Oh this is not working.’ And you get just a little disappointed because you feel like, ‘I gave it all to you and you took it and you misused it — you stopped listening to me.’”

She added: "Then as you start coming into the understanding of yourself and your own power, you go 'Oh man, Jada, that was your choice, though.'"

"He did the best he could," Jada went on to tell Tiny about her famous husband. "Honor the fact that he wanted to, honor the fact that he tried. It takes a minute to get there, though."

WILL SMITH ENCOUNTERS TURKEY ON THE ROAD ON THANKSGIVING: 'HE MUST'VE ESCAPED'

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, recently made headlines after stating on "Ladies Like Us" that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist to ensure she is still a virgin.

“Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” said the rapper. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation (about sex), we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

He added: “I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

T.I. later said on "Red Table Talk" that he was joking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think a lot of people kind of took it extremely literal," he explained. "She did have a problem with me talking about it, however, and I understand that, and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that. She understands my intentions and she knows who I am, who I’ve always been.”