'Jackass' producer Jeff Tremaine files for restraining order against Bam Margera

"Jackass" star Bam Margera has been accused of harassment by a longtime producer of his.

Online court records viewed by Fox News shows that producer Jeff Tremaine on Tuesday filed for a "civil harassment prevention" in Los Angeles Superior Court against Margera, 41.

It's currently unclear what exactly Tremaine accuses Margera of. However, it comes just days after Margera bashed Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville in a video posted to his Instagram about allegedly being axed from "Jackass 4."

"My ‘family’ Jackass has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me. Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But it's specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville so I feel like my family has f--king done everything horrible to me and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells, which is impossible, and strung me along like a f--king puppet to get the $5 million that I usually get when I get when I make a movie with them," Margera says in the two-minute clip.

Margera also confirmed in the video that he was in Florida seeking help from a "very special lady." He has been in and out of rehab in recent years.

Meanwhile, fellow "Jackass" star Steve-O commented on Margera's recent video in opposition of his claims.

"Bam— the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick," Steve-O wrote.

Reps for Margera and Tremaine could not immediately be reached by Fox News.