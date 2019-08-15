Bam Margera checks into rehab after trespassing arrest

"Jackass" star Bam Margera is back in rehab.

Margera, 39, was readmitted to a treatment center almost immediately after posting bail on Wednesday on charges he refused to leave a hotel bar, TMZ reported.

The rehabilitation center reportedly put demands on Margera to commit to its program and put in place special rules he must follow to continue treatment.

Sources close to his family told the site that he was likely off his bipolar disorder medication, leading to his meltdown.

Margera was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly refused to leave the Luxe Hotel bar on West Sunset Boulevard, the LAPD confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

A hotel staffer placed Margera under citizen's arrest, which officers helped facilitate once they arrived on the scene.

The arrest occurred at 11:56 p.m.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows Margera arguing with officers, who asked him not to make a scene and to simply exit the hotel's premises.

Reps for Margera, a skateboarder who came to prominence after starring in the "Jackass" series on MTV from 2000 to 2002, did not return Fox News' request for comment on his arrest.

The former "Jackass" star sought help for alcohol addiction at the behest of his wife Nikki, his mother and Dr. Phil, whose name Margera got tattooed on his neck.

Dr. Phil told TMZ, "I hope he can resume treatment. My attitude is, never surrender to the disease. It is a tug of war and you just can't ever drop your end of the rope. Bam is such a charming, hard working and talented guy. You can't help but like and pull for him. Fingers crossed."

Margera last went to rehab in January 2019.

He also checked into treatment a year earlier after being arrested for driving under the influence, Page Six reported.

In September 2017, Margera's parents revealed that his "rock star" lifestyle spun out of control, leading Margera to drink instead of eating and speculating that the skateboarder also had bulimic tendencies.

Margera admitted at the time to abusing both alcohol and drugs.