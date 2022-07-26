Expand / Collapse search
MTV VMAs 2022: Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead nominations

Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year

Associated Press
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Tuesday that Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit "Industry Baby," which is nominated for video of the year. Both performers, along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo, will compete for artist of the year.

Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs, "family ties" and "N95," that will vie for best cinematography. The rapper was also nominated for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing and video for good.

MTV announced that Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit "Industry Baby."

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY OFFERING HARRY STYLES COURSE: 'IT’S OFFICIAL'

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album "Madame X."

Jack Harlow at the 2022 Grammys.

The awards will have 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Keem with four, along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Måneskin – who each have two nominations.

Harry Styles is among the performers competing for artist of the year.

The VMAs will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan-voting begins Tuesday across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

