Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady welcomes her first child: ‘I’ve never known a love like this’

Hunter McGrady is officially a mom.

On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her husband Brian Keys took to Instagram Story and revealed they welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

"I’ve never known a love like this," the 28-year-old wrote, as quoted by People magazine. "I’ve been enjoying and in pure bliss. Can’t wait to introduce you guys to this sweet boy."

The star shared an intimate snapshot that showed the newborn’s tiny hand grasping onto his mother’s finger.

McGrady, who is already a stepmother to Keys’ daughter from a previous marriage, told the outlet in March that she was expecting her first baby.

"We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," she said at the time. "After a tumultuous 2020, this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."

McGrady and Keys first met in 2016 after he followed her on Snapchat. Keys proposed to McGrady in late 2017 and the pair married in 2019.

McGrady broke barriers in 2016 when she graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at a size 18, making her their "curviest model ever."

Since then, McGrady has earned praise as a body-positive advocate and even partnered up with QVC to launch a size-inclusive clothing line titled All Worthy, which ranges from XXS to 5X.

Back in 2020, McGrady spoke to Fox News about appearing in Sports Illustrated for the fourth time.

"Oh my God, it’s amazing," she said. "Every single year I’m so humbled to be included in such a huge publication. And every year they just outdo themselves. MJ Day, the editor, understands the need for diversity in media. She was really the one who made the decision many years back to include Ashley Graham on the cover and kick off this movement."

"It was a wonderful move that really opened a lot of people’s eyes to see that we need to see different bodies," she shared. "We need to see different races, different heights, different shapes, different varieties of people. I can say this year will be more diverse than ever and I’m really proud of it."

McGrady also revealed that for last year’s issue, she was feeling her "absolute best."

"Any kind of insecurity I had just went out the door," said McGrady. "Every year I shed a little bit of that insecurity because let’s face it, we’re all human. I love myself, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have any insecurities. But this year I feel like I really let that out the door and went in feeling with this feeling of just being the best that I can be. And I just had fun with it. I’ve already seen some of the photos and they’re amazing. I just feel really, really great about this issue."