'Hunger Games' actor Ethan Jamieson arrested for alleged assault with intent to kill

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"Hunger Games" actor Ethan Jamieson has been arrested.

According to arrest records, Jamieson was arrested on Monday, March 23, in Raleigh, North Carolina, for alleged assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Police officers were alerted to shots being fired at 9:52 p.m., local time, on March 22, the Raleigh Police Department told People.

One of the victims told police that "an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving." There were two other people in the car at the time of the shooting.

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"During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle," police told the outlet.

Jamieson allegedly assaulted three men, who were listed as E.F., J.M., and K.W. in court documents, with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, according to TMZ.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jamieson's representative for comment.

This is not the first time Jamieson has found himself in trouble with the law.

Per the actor's arrest record, Jamieson was arrested in March 2025 for resisting a public officer.

Jamieson got his big break in the entertainment industry when he was cast as the District 4 male tribute in the first installment of "The Hunger Games" films in 2012.

Prior to that, the actor had minor appearances in television shows such as "One Tree Hill" and the 2010 movie "The Rusty Bucket Kids: Lincoln, Journey to 16." He later made an appearance on the hit show, "Justified."

His brief appearance in "Justified" in 2013 was his final on-screen role before taking a step back from acting.

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"The Hunger Games" went on to become a massive success, with the first film earning $695.2 million at the global box office. Four more films have since been released, including three sequels and one prequel, with another set to premiere in theaters in November this year.

The latest prequel, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," takes place 24 years prior to the original film and follows the story of a young Haymitch Abernathy, as he prepares to compete in the 50th Annual Hunger Games.

Haymitch Abernathy was portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original films and was the mentor to Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson's characters, as he was the only other victor from District 12.

The new film stars Joseph Zada as Haymitch, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, all playing characters who appeared in the original movies.

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"I'm a small part in the film," Fanning told Nerdtropolis in March. "I'm not, you know, I wasn't there day in and day out, so I haven't seen everything, but from what I have seen, it's pretty incredible. It's a great cast, that's for sure."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

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