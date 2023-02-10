Hugh Hudson, 'Chariots of Fire' director, dead at 86

Hugh Hudson, "Chariots of Fire" director, has died. He was 86 years old.

Hudson’s family issued a brief statement announcing that he died Friday at a hospital in London "after a short illness."

Hudson had a remarkable career in film that included being nominated for the "Best Director" Oscar for his work on "Chariots of Fire," what is widely considered to be one of the greatest movies of all time.

He was also known for directing "Greystoke - The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes," a film that was nominated for three Academy Awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report