Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Hugh Hudson, 'Chariots of Fire' director, dead at 86

The Academy Award nominated director died on Friday

By Emily Trainham | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Hugh Hudson, "Chariots of Fire" director, has died. He was 86 years old.

Hudson’s family issued a brief statement announcing that he died Friday at a hospital in London "after a short illness."

Hudson had a remarkable career in film that included being nominated for the "Best Director" Oscar for his work on "Chariots of Fire," what is widely considered to be one of the greatest movies of all time.

Hugh Hudson, director of "Chariots of Fire," died at 86.

Hugh Hudson, director of "Chariots of Fire," died at 86. (Anadolu Agency)

He was also known for directing "Greystoke - The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes," a film that was nominated for three Academy Awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending