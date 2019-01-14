Hugh Grant pleads for return of script stolen from his car

Hugh Grant put out a plea Sunday to the thief who broke into his car and stole a bag containing a script.

Grant tweeted that the bag had a script with “many weeks worth of notes and ideas” and his children’s medical cards. The British actor asked for the items to be returned to Coach Films at Ealing Studios in London.

“In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children’s medical cards. Coach Films ,Ealing St Mary's Ealing Green W5 5EN*,” Grant tweeted late Sunday night.

Grant did not provide further information about where the crime took place. The tweet received hundreds of responses, but nothing that indicated the actor would be reunited with his stolen belongings.

Police did not immediately comment on the reported theft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.