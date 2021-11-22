Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck return to LA ahead of Thanksgiving

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time together ahead of the holidays.

The 52-year-old songstress and her 49-year-old beau were spotted together in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 19.

The lovebirds were seen loading up into a limousine after touching down in a private jet in the City of Angels. A makeup-free JLo wore a beige sweatsuit with her hair up in a messy bun while Affleck donned a black t-shirt, beanie, shoes and jacket, as well as tan pants.

The two arrived in LA a few days before Lopez took to the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday night to perform the song "On My Way" from her upcoming rom-com "Marry Me."

The flick will see Lopez play a pop star set to marry her superstar fiance on television before she learns of his infidelity. In an act of retaliation, she chooses a random man from the audience to marry instead.

Affleck has been busy filming himself but returned to LA to spend some time with Lopez.

Their visit to Los Angeles also comes just days ahead of Thanksgiving. It's unclear whether the two plan to celebrate the holiday with one another.

The two were previously in a relationship from 2002-2004 and were even engaged for a time before ultimately ending their relationship. Their reunion has made headlines throughout the year.

Shortly after they resumed their romance, Lopez began looking to relocate to Los Angeles from Florida with her children, Max and Emme. Affleck assisted in the home shopping.

In September, Affleck gushed publicly about his girlfriend.

"I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is," he told Adweek at the time. "At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country."

The Oscar winner added: "That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

