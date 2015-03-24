'How I Met Your Mother's' 12 best musical moments
If there's one thing "How I Met Your Mother" loves more than dragging out Ted and The Mother's meeting, it's musical numbers. From Barney's suitable 100th episode extravaganza to Robin Sparkles' throwback tunes, "HIMYM's" song-and-dance moments are, well, legendary. Here are our 12 favorites from the past nine seasons.
12. "Stand By Me"
Music talent runs in the Stinson family, but that's not surprising when your brother is Wayne Brady and his dad is Ben Vereen. After the long estranged father and son finally meet, Sam (Vereen) and James (Brady) discovered that they both love singing. And so does Barney (Neil Patrick Harris). (Kudos to Cobie Smulders for trying oh-so-hard not to break.)
11. I'm With the Band!
"Ba-bap-a-ba-ba-ba." The opening notes to "HIMYM's" theme song sounded even better when the quintet performed The Solids' "Hey Beautiful" after Barney told his pops that he and his pals were in a band to impress him. Robin would be on the drums.
10. Barney's Holiday Songs
Barney could've just dirtied up Christmas classics to woo Ted's sister, but the fact that he also did it to "The Dreidel Song" is icing on the gelt. What? He celebrates Hanukkah too.
9. "P.S. I Love You"
You, you, you oughta know that Robin Sparkles went all Alanis Morissette on us in 1996, going by Robin Daggers and got burned by a mystery man who turned out to be Paul Shaffer. But even when they're bad, Canadians are still nice: Consider questioning authority, please.
8. "Okay Awesome"
Marshall (Jason Segel) busting out moves at Okay Awesome will never be anything less than awesome.
7. "You Just Got Slapped"
There have been many remixes over the years (Hi, Slap Bet game and Boyz II Men!), but nothing beats Marshall's original piano ballad — not to mention his white suit and fur coat look in the music video that is just begging for a Las Vegas residency.
6. "Best Night Ever"
Barney and Robin might feel otherwise, but we're totally up for couples night with Marshall and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) — especially if he's going to immortalize the night in song and a photo slideshow. Yes, we are totally free next Saturday.
5. "Sandcastles in the Sand"
Robin Sparkles' melodramatic torch song for Simon (James Van Der Beek) is a worthy follow-up to "Let's Go to the Mall." And you know it's near and dear to Robin's heart since she walked down the aisle to it!
4. "La Vie en Rose"
"HIMYM's" musical elements are usually played for laughs, but The Mother's (Cristin Milioti) hauntingly gorgeous rendition of "La Vie en Rose" on the ukulele — with Ted (Josh Radnor) listening on the other side of the balcony wall — is one of the show's most touching, heartfelt moments. Excuse us, we have something in our eye.
3. "Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit"
The series went all out for its 100th episode, enlisting more than 50 backup dancers and Glee choreographer Zach Woodlee to showcase NPH's song-and-dance chops and Barney's sartorial obsession. Plus, they got crooning-averse Hannigan to sing-talk a few lines, which is a win in and of itself.
2. "Let's Go to the Mall"
Robin Sparkles' breakout '80s '90s jam is the standard by which all "HIMYM" musical moments are measured. Partly why the compulsively catchy tune is so fondly remembered is because the music video reveal was a complete and utter surprise in the flawless Season 2 episode "Slap Bet." So put on your jelly bracelets and your cool graffiti coat. And don't forget the robot!
1. "Murder Train"
We know, we know. "Let's Go to the Mall" is the Holy Grail of "HIMYM." But "Murder Train" is criminally underrated. You don't need to be a thrasher to appreciate the glorious sonic beauty of Simon and his band The Foreskins' hit (and the show's default fight anthem). If you're not already, climb aboard the murder train!