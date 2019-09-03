Sunny Hostin tackles Jay-Z's 'ridiculous' claim that people have moved 'past kneeling' at NFL games

"View" co-host Sunny Hostin lambasted rapper Jay-Z after he suggested that the nation had moved past kneeling during the national anthem.

"The mere suggestion that we are past kneeling is ridiculous," she said, seemingly irked.

"It was very insensitive for him to say that," she added, noting that she was speaking as the mother of a "young black man."

Her comments came amid controversy surrounding Jay-Z's decision to partner with the NFL on a social justice campaign. The NFL came under special scrutiny on the issue as it pushed back on players' decision to kneel during the anthem -- something players described as a way of protesting systemic racism in the United States.

"I think what Jay-Z really did in effect was provide the NFL cover for their actions of excluding Colin Kaepernick from employment," Hostin said Tuesday.

JAY-Z TALKS NFL PARTNERSHIP, COLIN KAEPERNICK AND SUPER BOWL 2020 HALFTIME PERFORMERS

"I didn't like it. I mean, he could have done this with Colin Kaepernick and I think that would have been much more powerful."

Kaepernick, who started the protests as an NFL player, has had trouble getting recruited by NFL teams after his activism started.

Jay-Z previously said the nation shouldn't get stuck on the issue of Kaepernick not being able to get a job, and that it should move toward action rather than just protests.

The rapper also said, however, that he didn't want people to stop protesting. “No, I don’t want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling -- I know we’re stuck on it because it’s a real thing -- but kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. We need to bring light to the issue. I think everyone knows what the issue is -- we’re done with that,” he said.