Honey Boo Boo tells Mama June Shannon she’s ‘scared’ to live with her after drug arrest

Honey Boo Boo broke down while confronting her mother, Mama June, amid allegations that the 39-year-old reality star is a drug addict.

“Mama, I would love to come home and stay with you — tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” the 13-year-old, whose real name is Alana Thompson, says in a sneak peek of WE tv’s “From Not to Hot: Road to Intervention” season finale.

Thompson continues while crying, “I’m not even going to lie to you. I’m scared to stay at your house.”

MAMA JUNE'S DAUGHTER LAURYN 'PUMPKIN' SHANNON SAYS REALITY STAR MOM'S DRUG ARREST WAS 'BLOWN OUT OF PROPORTION'

The former pageant queen moved in with her 19-year-old sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, leading up to their mom, June Shannon, and her boyfriend Geno Doak’s arrest for drug possession in March.

The couple was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at an Alabama gas station, and Doak had additional domestic violence charges following a domestic dispute. Shannon faces up to one year in jail.

“From Not to Hot: Road to Intervention” has documented how Shannon and Doak’s relationship has caused a rift between Mama June and her children.

In a previously released clip, Lauryn said, “If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s either going to wind up in jail or she’s going to die.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.