‘Home Alone’ reboot in the works at Disney

Nineties kids are gonna scream.

The troublemaker comedy “Home Alone” is getting a reboot, thanks to Disney.

On an earnings call today, Disney head Bob Iger announced that the classic franchise is among those getting the reboot treatment for the company’s streaming platform, Disney+, which is expected to launch this November, comicbook.com reports.

The “Home Alone” franchise, which premiered in 1990, followed the misadventures of kiddo Kevin McCallister after his family forgets to bring him on their Christmas vacation, leaving him to outwit burglars. The movie was a massive success, spawning four sequels in theaters and television.

Iger said on the call that the movie would be “re-imagined for a new generation,” along with other childhood favorites including “Night at the Museum” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

It’s unclear still whether the “Home Alone” reboot will feature its star, Macaulay Culkin, who’s been keeping busy trolling Hollywood during awards shows. But he was spotted recently filming a Christmas scene on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, sparking rumors of his appearance in the reboot.

