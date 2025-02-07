Hollywood laughs at Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal drama joke during 2025 Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler hosted the 2025 Critics Choice Awards Friday night and kicked off the show with a standing ovation for the firefighters and first responders who battled the LA Fires last month.

Everyone rose from their seats, including Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Handler then segued into a joke, referencing "It Ends With Us" stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's dueling lawsuits.

"I want to acknowledge that we've all been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country. Waking up every day, not knowing what news we're going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us.

"So, it's important in times like these to have a distraction. And that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I'm grateful, and I think we're all grateful. And I think we're good," Handler said.

"I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not gonna be a sequel."

"'It Ends With Us,' guys," Handler joked.

The camera panned to Orlando Bloom, who was among the crowd laughing at Handler's joke.

Handler joked that "nepo baby" Kate Hudson and her brother's wife, Erinn Bartlett, would be presenting the first award. They presented the best ensemble to "Conclave," which starred Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci.

While accepting the award for best supporting actor, Michael Urie joked that Harrison Ford was the best "up and coming" actor after working with him on "Shrinking."

Liev Schreiber and Jessica Gunning won best supporting actors in a limited series for their roles in "Baby Reindeer" and "The Perfect Couple."

Tadanobu Asano and Moeka Hoshi won the awards for best actor in a drama series for "Shogun."

Hoshi mentioned the LA Fires during her acceptance speech.

"Even from Japan, I always think of you and remember you," she said.

The best animated feature award was presented to "The Wild Robot."

Jeff Hermann, the producer of the animated film, gave his "heartfelt thanks to the first responders" as a member of the Altadena community, which was devastated by the Eaton Fire.

Colin Farrell won best actor in a limited series or movie made for television for "The Penguin."

Farrell honored the firefighters and first responders.

"It's so easy to not even contemplate what first responders and the fire department do every day, every month and every year. But to see them working with a sense of civic duty and responsibility was so moving," he said.

Best actress in a limited series went to Cristin Milioti. The best limited series was awarded to "Baby Reindeer."

Jesse Eisenberg presented the best supporting actress award to Zoe Saldaña for "Emilia Perez."

Best actor in a comedy series was awarded to Adam Brody for "Nobody Wants This." He attended the award show with his wife, Leighton Meester, after the couple reportedly lost their home during the Palisades Fire.

"Hacks" took home the award for best comedy series.

Best supporting actor was awarded to Kieran Culkin for his role in "A Real Pain." Best actor in a drama series was awarded to Hiroyuki Sanada for "Shogun."

Kathy Bates won best actress in a drama series for "Matlock" and thanked the firefighters while revealing the show's producer lost his home during the Palisades Fire.

"Shogun" took home the award for best drama series. "Emilia Perez" won the award for best foreign language film.

Orlando Bloom presented best director to Jon M. Chu for "Wicked." During his acceptance speech, Chu said that "America is the greatest place in the world."

Demi Moore and Angelina Jolie were among the actresses up for one of the biggest awards of the night. Moore took home best actress for her role in "The Substance."

"Because it hasn't happened, doesn't mean it isn't happening. Just stick with it. Dreams do come true," Moore said during her acceptance speech. This marked Moore's first Critics Choice Award for best actress.

Best actor went to Adrien Brody for his role in "The Brutalist." The final award of the night for best picture was presented by Sacha Baron Cohen and given to "Anora."