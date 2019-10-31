Hollywood celebrities praise Pelosi as ‘badass’ at DC awards event

While much of Washington was getting ready to watch the hometown Nationals win the World Series on Wednesday, Hollywood celebrities were in town to heap praise on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The occasion was a Lyndon Baines Johnson Foundation award event, at which the California Democrat was honored for public service.

“She’s badass. She’s everything you could want, in a way, out of a strong, vulnerable, powerful woman,” actor Michael Gill, from television’s “House of Cards,” gushed, according to The Hill.

“Anytime she asks me to do anything, I show up,” added Tony Goldwyn, who played a fictional president on TV’s “Scandal.”

After receiving her award, Pelosi addressed the Trump impeachment inquiry, The Hill reported.

“Nobody I ever knew or know goes into public life to impeach a president of the United States,” she reportedly said. “This is sad for our country. It has to be done prayerfully, and carefully [and] solemnly.

“We do believe that there is a risk to the republic if we do not maintain what our founders put forward: three co-equal branches of government, separation of powers with a check and balance on each other, so we didn’t have a monarchy,” she added.

On Thursday, Pelosi oversaw a House vote on an impeachment rules resolution, saying she agreed to the vote to take a talking point away from Republicans. The resolution passed along party lines 232-196, with two Democrats voting against their party.

In Twitter messages Thursday, President Trump blasted the Democrats’ impeachment effort as a “Scam,” and said Pelosi’s home district in San Francisco “has really gone down hill [sic],” as he retweeted a City Journal story on the city’s homelessness problem.

“I can’t believe her voters can be happy with the job she and the Do Nothing Democrats are doing!” the president wrote.

The LBJ Foundation’s public service award was established in 2010. Previous winners have included former presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, and the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who received the award posthumously.

The LBJ Foundation supports the LBJ Presidential Library and the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, according to the group’s website.