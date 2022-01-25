Holly Madison claims Playboy’s Hugh Hefner ‘didn’t want to use protection,' doc reveals: ‘It was really gross’

One of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends said she never had casual sex before she met the Playboy founder.

The claim was made by Holly Madison in A&E’s docuseries "Secrets of Playboy," which premiered Monday night. The 10-episode show debuted with a two-hour premiere that featured an exclusive new interview with the former Playboy Bunny.

The 42-year-old dated the magazine publisher from 2001 to 2008 and was viewed as his No.1 girlfriend at one point.

"I wasn’t physically attracted to Hef, but I did find him very charming," Madison claimed, as quoted by Yahoo! Entertainment on Monday.

Growing up, the model said she had trouble "connecting with other people," which made her mother wonder if she had Aspergers, a form of autism spectrum disorder that impacts one’s ability to socialize and communicate.

"I think I was drawn to try and be in the spotlight because I felt like if I could be famous, that would be a shortcut to feeling a connection with people," she admitted.

Madison was 20 years old when she first went to the Playboy Mansion. She saw "a wholesome atmosphere" and said she was willing to have a relationship with a much older Hefner because she "never connected" with guys her age.

But the first night Madison went out with Hefner, she alleged that he offered her a Quaalude, purportedly telling her "they used to call these thigh-openers in the ‘70s." Madison claimed she didn’t take the drug but drank heavily. Afterward, she went upstairs with Hefner and the other women.

"There was definitely, like, no romance or seduction or anything like that," said Madison. "The women were surrounding him. I never had casual sex with anybody before. I feel like I was kind of really asexual so maybe I just wasn’t ready for that. It was all very mechanical and robotic and you would kind of follow the other women’s lead."

"It was really gross to me how Hef didn’t want to use protection," she further alleged. "The impact it had on me was so heavy. I never expected to be the first person to have sex that night or to be, like, pushed into it."

Bridget Marquardt, one of Hefner's ex-girlfriends who also starred on "The Girls Next Door," corroborated some of Madison's claims. Their co-star Kendra Wilkinson was noticeably absent from the docuseries. A spokesperson for the 36-year-old told Fox News Digital she wouldn't be commenting. It's noted that Wilkinson has stood by Hefner and even clashed publicly with Madison.

Hefner's son Cooper also took to Twitter to defend his late father. The patriarch passed away in 2017 at age 91.

"Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar," the 30-year-old tweeted. "However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge."

In response to the doc, a spokesperson for Playboy issued a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy," the statement began. "We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount."

"The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences," it continued. "We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today."

"As an organization with a more than 80% female workforce, we are committed to our ongoing evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities," the statement concluded.