Critics mock Hillary Clinton 'alternate history' TV series reportedly in development for Hulu

A new television series that is reportedly being developed about an "alternate history" of Hillary Clinton was widely panned on social media.

Variety reported Wednesday that Hulu optioned the rights to Curtis Sittenfeld's 2020 novel "Rodham," which depicts what life would have been like for Hillary Rodham had she not married then-future Arkansas governor and President Bill Clinton.

This follows Hulu's docuseries "Hillary," which premiered on the streaming service earlier this year.

Sarah Treem, the former producer of "The Affair" and "House of Cards," is attached to write and produce the series alongside Sittenfeld and "The Handmaid's Tale" producer Warren Littlefield.

The "alternate history" TV series did not receive the warmest reception on Twitter.

PELOSI CALLS CORONAVIRUS THE 'TRUMP VIRUS' FOLLOWING REVIVED WHITE HOUSE TASK FORCE BRIEFING

"Who asked for this?" progressive journalist Walker Bragman tweeted.

"Pretty sure Tales From the Crypt was already turned into a television show," Mediaite reporter Charlie Nash wrote.

"Spoiler: James Comey still gets fired," conservative commentator Stephen Miller jokingly predicted.

"Destined to be a cult classic, insofar as 'cult' is taken literally," The Grayzone journalist Aaron Maté wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah... we deserve 2020," Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi said.